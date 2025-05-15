Royal Thai Navy to launch new hydrographic vessel next Monday

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is preparing to launch a new hydrographic operations vessel to replace HTMS Suriya, which is scheduled for decommissioning on May 19.

Admiral Jirapon Wongwit, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy, will preside over the vessel launching ceremony, while Rear Admiral Jerawat Krisanaphan Wongwit, President of the Navy Wives Association, will perform the traditional ship-launching ritual.

The ceremony will take place at the shipyard of Asian Marine Services Public Company Limited, located in Laem Fa Pha Subdistrict, Phra Samut Chedi District, Samut Prakan Province, on Monday, May 19, 2025.