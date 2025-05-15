Royal Thai Navy to launch new hydrographic vessel next Monday

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is preparing to launch a new hydrographic operations vessel to replace HTMS Suriya, which is scheduled for decommissioning on May 19.
Admiral Jirapon Wongwit, Commander of the Royal Thai Navy, will preside over the vessel launching ceremony, while Rear Admiral Jerawat Krisanaphan Wongwit, President of the Navy Wives Association, will perform the traditional ship-launching ritual.
The ceremony will take place at the shipyard of Asian Marine Services Public Company Limited, located in Laem Fa Pha Subdistrict, Phra Samut Chedi District, Samut Prakan Province, on Monday, May 19, 2025.
The RTN’s Hydrographic Vessel Procurement Project involves the acquisition of a new hydrographic operations vessel to replace the retiring HTMS Suriya. The new ship will enable the RTN to maintain its capability to inspect and repair maritime navigational aids within Thai territorial waters. It will also support maritime disaster relief operations, provide logistical supplies to coastal and naval units, and carry out other tasks as needed.
The new hydrographic vessel was designed by Seatech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd, Singapore. It has an overall length of 60 meters, a maximum beam of 13.3 meters, and a draft of 3.05 meters.
The ship has a maximum continuous speed of 13.1 knots, an operational range of 2,400 nautical miles, and a crew complement of 67 personnel.