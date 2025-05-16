RTAF scrambles F-16s as Myanmar aircraft approaches Thai border

Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, spokesperson for the RTAF, stated that a single K-8 military aircraft from Myanmar was detected flying close to Thai airspace in Mueang district, Kanchanaburi province, at 12.31 pm.

In accordance with standard operational procedures, the air surveillance and control unit immediately issued a warning via the emergency frequency channel. Simultaneously, F-16 fighter jets from Wing 4 were ordered to conduct a combat air patrol mission, demonstrating Thailand’s capability and readiness to control and protect its airspace.

“The Myanmar aircraft subsequently changed course and exited the vicinity of Thai airspace at 12.48 pm. It did not exhibit any aggressive behaviour or actions that threatened Thailand’s security,” the spokesperson said.