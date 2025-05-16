RTAF scrambles F-16s as Myanmar aircraft approaches Thai border

Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sonjaidee, spokesperson for the RTAF, stated that a single K-8 military aircraft from Myanmar was detected flying close to Thai airspace in Mueang district, Kanchanaburi province, at 12.31 pm.
In accordance with standard operational procedures, the air surveillance and control unit immediately issued a warning via the emergency frequency channel. Simultaneously, F-16 fighter jets from Wing 4 were ordered to conduct a combat air patrol mission, demonstrating Thailand’s capability and readiness to control and protect its airspace.
“The Myanmar aircraft subsequently changed course and exited the vicinity of Thai airspace at 12.48 pm. It did not exhibit any aggressive behaviour or actions that threatened Thailand’s security,” the spokesperson said.
Prapas reaffirmed that the RTAF remains firmly committed to its core mission of safeguarding the sovereignty and security of Thai airspace. This includes ongoing surveillance, identification and interception of any aircraft displaying abnormal behaviour or approaching the border in a potentially threatening manner.
He added that the RTAF coordinates closely with relevant agencies both within and outside the affected areas to ensure public confidence in the safety and integrity of Thailand's skies.
The aircraft involved, known as the Hongdu JL-8 (also referred to as the Karakorum-8 or K-8), is a two-seat intermediate jet trainer and light attack aircraft.
It was developed jointly by China’s Nanchang Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation and Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex, with the Hongdu Aviation Industry Corporation serving as the primary contractor.