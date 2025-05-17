6 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar, northern Thailand 

The Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that two of the quakes occurred in Thailand.
The first quake struck at 0:45 a.m. of Saturday in Banlao Subdistrict, Sung Men District, Phrae Province, with a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 5 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 18.045° North and longitude 100.15° East.
The second quake occurred at 5:16 a.m. in Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, with a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was at latitude 19.61° North and longitude 98.352° East.
The strongest quest on Saturday occurred at 10:55 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 3.8 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicentre was at latitude 22.631° North and longitude 96.363° East, about 397 km northwest of Mae Hong Son.
As of the time of reporting, there have been no reports of property damage in Thailand, the department said.
The department urged residents to stay informed through official government announcements, check the structural integrity of their homes and buildings, and prepare essential emergency supplies.
For the latest updates on the earthquake situation, visit the division’s website at https://earthquake.tmd.go.th/, follow its social media accounts under the name “EarthquakeTMD” (Facebook, X, Telegram, YouTube, and TikTok), or install the “EarthquakeTMD” mobile application.