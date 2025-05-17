6 mild quakes recorded in Myanmar, northern Thailand 

The Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported that two of the quakes occurred in Thailand.

The first quake struck at 0:45 a.m. of Saturday in Banlao Subdistrict, Sung Men District, Phrae Province, with a magnitude of 1.5 and a depth of 5 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 18.045° North and longitude 100.15° East.

The second quake occurred at 5:16 a.m. in Tham Lot Subdistrict, Pang Mapha District, Mae Hong Son Province, with a magnitude of 2.0 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was at latitude 19.61° North and longitude 98.352° East.

The strongest quest on Saturday occurred at 10:55 a.m. in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 3.8 and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicentre was at latitude 22.631° North and longitude 96.363° East, about 397 km northwest of Mae Hong Son.