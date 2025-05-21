Three arrested for allegedly swindling tourists with fake hotel bookings

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly using fake Facebook pages to deceive tourists, causing losses of around 700,000 baht in fraudulent hotel bookings, police said on Wednesday.

The Tourist Police Bureau announced that the three suspects were arrested in three separate raids in Chanthaburi, Bangkok, and Ayutthaya on Tuesday under arrest warrants issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court.

They are accused of creating deceptive Facebook pages for popular hotels in Pattaya and luring tourists to transfer money for room reservations.