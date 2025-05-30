Suphan Buri school evacuates students after armed man kills 3 near school zone

At 9:00 a.m. on Friday (May 30), police from Sa Yai Som Police Station responded to an incident involving a 33-year-old man who went on a shooting rampage in Ban Don Subdistrict, U Thong District, Suphan Buri Province.

The attack reportedly resulted in three fatalities (two women and one man) and one injury. Authorities have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause.

The shooting occurred just 50 metres from Wat Yang Sawang Arom School, prompting the school to evacuate all students into the building for safety, as officials were concerned the assailant might target students inside.