2nd Army Region chief urges vigilance among troops at Thai-Cambodian border

On Saturday, he visited and encouraged troops from the 21st Infantry Battalion of the Suranaree Task Force, stationed at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. He provided supplies, including rice and dry food, and delivered words of encouragement.
Boonsin expressed gratitude and confidence in the soldiers’ ability to fulfil their duties effectively. He reaffirmed that the troops were acting correctly and urged them to remain vigilant, emphasising that commanders at all levels continue to support them.
“Do not be complacent—anything can happen at any time. Stay informed,” he advised.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reaffirms Thailand’s commitment to non-confrontation in resolving the dispute between Thai and Cambodian troops.
Tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated following a clash between Thai and Cambodian troops near Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani province, on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier and injuries to several others.
Phumtham noted that the situation has now eased, with both sides committed to avoiding confrontation while awaiting discussions by the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), which has already scheduled a meeting. He expressed his understanding that the committee’s discussions could take place within the coming week.
He stated that Thai authorities have already held discussions today, with the Chief of Defence Forces set to participate in the talks. Coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the Royal Thai Army, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces remains ongoing.
“There is no immediate cause for concern, but discussions must be held first. Thailand remains committed to the principle of non-confrontation, striving for a peaceful resolution in the spirit of neighbourly relations,” he affirmed.
When asked whether high-level ministerial talks would take place, Phumtham confirmed that continuous dialogue is ongoing, with regular opportunities for engagement. He noted that multiple meetings are held to maintain stability and peace in the region.