2nd Army Region chief urges vigilance among troops at Thai-Cambodian border

On Saturday, he visited and encouraged troops from the 21st Infantry Battalion of the Suranaree Task Force, stationed at Prasat Ta Muen Thom. He provided supplies, including rice and dry food, and delivered words of encouragement.

Boonsin expressed gratitude and confidence in the soldiers’ ability to fulfil their duties effectively. He reaffirmed that the troops were acting correctly and urged them to remain vigilant, emphasising that commanders at all levels continue to support them.

“Do not be complacent—anything can happen at any time. Stay informed,” he advised.