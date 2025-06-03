2nd Army Region chief admits military patience at Thai-Cambodian border

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, on Monday acknowledged that the government had requested the military to remain patient regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation, following a buildup of Cambodian forces and heavy weaponry in the Chong Bok area, Ubon Ratchathani Province.
This area is claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia, with Thai military officials reporting incursions into Thai territory.
Boonsin stated that the Thai government has asked the military to exercise restraint despite growing concerns over these developments. He confirmed that, while the military supports the government’s decision to avoid escalating tensions, the possibility of closing the border will be proposed if the situation becomes too untrustworthy.
“We received instructions from the government to exercise patience,” he said. “It is our policy to maintain composure and follow due process. We cannot act impulsively or make decisions on our own. We will endure as long as possible, following the proper steps. Currently, we are following the government’s directives, and we are in the process of holding a Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting to resolve the issue.”
Regarding the potential closure of the Thai-Cambodian border as a measure to put pressure on Cambodia, Boonsin clarified that while the military has not yet made a final decision, it remains one option on the table. The military is concerned that the closure could harm local communities along the border, which is why they are waiting for further developments. If the situation becomes untrustworthy, the military will propose closing the border to the government.
“I acknowledge that the government has indeed requested us to remain patient,” Boonsin said. “As for the border closure, it is only one of the measures we are considering. If the situation becomes untenable, we will propose this to the government.”
Boonsin also mentioned that, in the past few days, Thai citizens have continued to closely follow the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border. Many have shown their support by sending supplies and messages of encouragement to the Thai military.
“We thank all Thai people, from every background, ethnicity, and religion, who care about our sovereignty and the border issue,” he said. “It is our duty, as the military, to protect our borders and uphold sovereignty, following the official maps and guidelines with the utmost rigor. We will not let any land be lost. Please trust in our soldiers; we will do our best to fulfill our duties.”