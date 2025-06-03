2nd Army Region chief admits military patience at Thai-Cambodian border

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, on Monday acknowledged that the government had requested the military to remain patient regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation, following a buildup of Cambodian forces and heavy weaponry in the Chong Bok area, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

This area is claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia, with Thai military officials reporting incursions into Thai territory.

Boonsin stated that the Thai government has asked the military to exercise restraint despite growing concerns over these developments. He confirmed that, while the military supports the government’s decision to avoid escalating tensions, the possibility of closing the border will be proposed if the situation becomes too untrustworthy.

“We received instructions from the government to exercise patience,” he said. “It is our policy to maintain composure and follow due process. We cannot act impulsively or make decisions on our own. We will endure as long as possible, following the proper steps. Currently, we are following the government’s directives, and we are in the process of holding a Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting to resolve the issue.”