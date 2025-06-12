Thai officials attend solemn ceremony for hostage who perished in Gaza

Chayika Wongnapachan, adviser to Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, attended the ceremony for Nattapong Pinta, the Thai hostage who perished in Gaza.

Also present were Chutintorn Gongsakdi, secretary to the Foreign Minister; representatives from the Labour Ministry; and Tossaporn Serirak, MP from Phrae province, Pheu Thai Party.

Chayika expressed that, although Foreign Minister Maris was unable to attend due to his preparations for the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh on June 14, he had conveyed his condolences and expressed his concern for Nattapong’s family.

She further emphasised that Maris had instructed the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv to coordinate with Israeli authorities to ensure appropriate support for the family of the Thai hostage.