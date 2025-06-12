Thai officials attend solemn ceremony for hostage who perished in Gaza

Chayika Wongnapachan, adviser to Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, attended the ceremony for Nattapong Pinta, the Thai hostage who perished in Gaza.
Also present were Chutintorn Gongsakdi, secretary to the Foreign Minister; representatives from the Labour Ministry; and Tossaporn Serirak, MP from Phrae province, Pheu Thai Party.
Chayika expressed that, although Foreign Minister Maris was unable to attend due to his preparations for the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh on June 14, he had conveyed his condolences and expressed his concern for Nattapong’s family.
She further emphasised that Maris had instructed the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv to coordinate with Israeli authorities to ensure appropriate support for the family of the Thai hostage.
Chayika also stated that, during the recent period of unrest, the Thai government had successfully evacuated many Thai workers, with over 60,000 deciding to return to work in Israel.
She urged Thai workers to stay informed through the Foreign Ministry and the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv, and advised them to avoid entering high-risk areas for their safety.
Regarding the bodies of the two missing Thai workers, Chayika noted that Foreign Minister has been in close communication with his Israeli counterpart.
Maris had requested that Israeli authorities set up special teams to locate the deceased and return their bodies to Thailand as quickly as possible, and instructed the Thai embassy to continue following up with Israeli authorities.
The body of the Thai hostage was returned to Thailand at 2pm on June 11, aboard an EL AL Israel Airlines flight LY081 from Tel Aviv, which departed at 10.20pm on June 10. Nattapong’s wife and family were at the airport to receive the remains. His body will be returned to his hometown for further religious ceremony.
Chayika, along with representatives from the Foreign Ministry, the Labour Ministry, and the Israeli embassy in Thailand, laid wreaths on the coffin and stood in silent tribute to express their condolences.
Nattapong was one of three Thai hostages in Gaza, with the other two confirmed dead in 2024. However, Israeli authorities have not yet located their bodies.