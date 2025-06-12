Drink-driving victim dies after 11 years of palliative care

A 16-year-old girl, bedridden and disabled since the age of five due to a drunk-driving incident, passed away on Wednesday evening. This tragic event occurred just over a month after her mother made the difficult decision to end her daughter’s suffering and palliative care.
The girl, named Cartoon, had been living under palliative care since 2014, when she was struck by a drunk and reckless driver. A Facebook page, titiled "Grill Steak House", which has been supporting the widow since the tragic accident, announced that Cartoon passed away at 6.52 pm on June 11.
The Facebook page's post read:
“At 6.52 pm on June 11, Cartoon has left us. Sleep and rest, good girl. May you find peace in heaven and provide moral support to your mother. May your soul rest in peace.”
In 2014, Cartoon’s life was changed forever when a modified pickup truck crashed into the Lung Yai steak shop on Soi Ekkachai 119 in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district. Cartoon's father, Phanuthat, tragically died while trying to shield his daughter from the impact. Cartoon, who was just five years old at the time, suffered severe brain damage (75%), lost her sight and speech, and became permanently bedridden.
The driver of the truck, Namphueng, was sentenced by the Thonburi Criminal Court in 2015 to one year in prison. She was also ordered to pay between 6.3 and 6.5 million baht in compensation. However, Namphueng never paid any compensation. Asset checks revealed that she and her husband had transferred their property in an attempt to avoid seizure.
The news of Cartoon's death has led to an outpouring of condolences from Thai netizens. Many expressed sympathy for the mother, acknowledging her tireless efforts over the past 11 years to care for her daughter. Some comments also expressed relief, stating that the girl would no longer suffer and had now found peace.