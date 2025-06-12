Drink-driving victim dies after 11 years of palliative care

A 16-year-old girl, bedridden and disabled since the age of five due to a drunk-driving incident, passed away on Wednesday evening. This tragic event occurred just over a month after her mother made the difficult decision to end her daughter’s suffering and palliative care.

Cartoon’s 11-Year Battle

The girl, named Cartoon, had been living under palliative care since 2014, when she was struck by a drunk and reckless driver. A Facebook page, titiled "Grill Steak House", which has been supporting the widow since the tragic accident, announced that Cartoon passed away at 6.52 pm on June 11.