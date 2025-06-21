Thailand conducts major tsunami drill in six Andaman provinces to boost readiness

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will launch a large-scale tsunami readiness drill, known as the National Crisis Management Exercise (C-MEX) 2025, across six Andaman coastal provinces: Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang, and Satun on June 27, 2025.
The exercise is aimed at boosting preparedness for one of the region's most severe natural disasters.
DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonyalak noted that while past tsunamis have caused widespread damage in these areas, this initiative focuses on ensuring public safety and building awareness of natural warning signs and evacuation procedures.
DDPM urges both locals and tourists in coastal risk zones to stay vigilant. Key natural warning signs include:
If any of these signs are observed, or an official tsunami warning is issued, people are advised to stay calm and immediately evacuate:
The DDPM also recommends the public closely monitor updates from reliable sources, including television, radio, official websites, and social media platforms such as Facebook: @DDPMNews, X (Twitter): @DDPMNews, LINE: @1784DDPM
For emergency assistance, the public can use the “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784” LINE account or contact the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.