Thailand conducts major tsunami drill in six Andaman provinces to boost readiness

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will launch a large-scale tsunami readiness drill, known as the National Crisis Management Exercise (C-MEX) 2025, across six Andaman coastal provinces: Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang, and Satun on June 27, 2025.

The exercise is aimed at boosting preparedness for one of the region's most severe natural disasters.

DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonyalak noted that while past tsunamis have caused widespread damage in these areas, this initiative focuses on ensuring public safety and building awareness of natural warning signs and evacuation procedures.