Thailand conducts major tsunami drill in six Andaman provinces to boost readiness

SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025

DDPM to hold a major tsunami drill across six Andaman coastal provinces and issues evacuation guidelines and natural warning signs.

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will launch a large-scale tsunami readiness drill, known as the National Crisis Management Exercise (C-MEX) 2025, across six Andaman coastal provinces: Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket, Trang, and Satun on June 27, 2025.

The exercise is aimed at boosting preparedness for one of the region's most severe natural disasters. 

DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonyalak noted that while past tsunamis have caused widespread damage in these areas, this initiative focuses on ensuring public safety and building awareness of natural warning signs and evacuation procedures.

Recognising early signs of a tsunami:

DDPM urges both locals and tourists in coastal risk zones to stay vigilant. Key natural warning signs include:

  • Feeling strong tremors or an earthquake
  • A sudden, abnormal rise or fall in sea level exposing large areas of the beach
  • Unusual loud noises from the sea or visible large waves
  • Abnormal animal behaviour, such as deep-sea fish surfacing or birds flying erratically

If any of these signs are observed, or an official tsunami warning is issued, people are advised to stay calm and immediately evacuate:

  • Move at least 3 kilometres inland or seek shelter at an elevation of no less than 15 metres above sea level—preferably higher than a three-storey building
  • Follow marked tsunami evacuation routes to designated safe zones

Additional safety advice:

  • If at sea during a tsunami, do not attempt to return to shore. Tsunami waves are fast and powerful. Instead, notify authorities of your coordinates and wait for assistance.
  • If in a vehicle, exit immediately and move to higher ground or a solid, elevated structure far from the coastline.
  • Avoid river mouths or coastal inlets, which are high-risk zones for incoming waves.

The DDPM also recommends the public closely monitor updates from reliable sources, including television, radio, official websites, and social media platforms such as Facebook: @DDPMNews, X (Twitter): @DDPMNews, LINE: @1784DDPM

For emergency assistance, the public can use the “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784” LINE account or contact the 1784 safety hotline, available 24 hours a day.

