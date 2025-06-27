Thai police to pursue legal action against Hun Sen-linked company over call centre gang ties

The Royal Thai Police on Friday updated the situation following the closure of border checkpoints and telecommunications disruptions in Cambodia’s border areas, stating that the measures have led to a decrease in cyber fraud activities, particularly call centre scams targeting victims in Thailand. Internet signals in the affected areas are frequently cut, a result of the telecommunications shutdown along the Thai-Cambodian border, the police said.
Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, National Police Inspector General and Director of Thailand's Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS), revealed that Thailand plans to take legal action against the owners of two high-rise buildings, one 25-storey and one 18-storey, in Poipet, Cambodia, which are believed to be hubs for the call centre gangs. Efforts are underway to extend the investigation to the building owners and link them to the call centre operations.
However, Thatchai added that Thailand has faced difficulties in securing cooperation from Cambodia in combatting the call centre gangs operating within its territory. The tension at the border has led to a lack of communication with Cambodian authorities, hindering efforts to share information and take coordinated action against the criminal groups.
In relation to potential cooperation with Cambodia on tackling the call centre issue, Thatchai said that further monitoring of the situation in both countries is needed. He also noted that the investigation into the Huione Group, a company linked to Hun Sen’s relatives, is ongoing. While the police have some information on the company’s involvement, there is currently no clear evidence linking it to the call centre gangs.
Despite information from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) regarding the operation of call centres and financial links to online gambling, there is not yet sufficient evidence to bring legal charges. The company in question has not established any operations in Thailand, making it harder to pursue legal action at this stage, Thatchai said.
Regarding the meeting between the US ambassador and the Thai Prime Minister on June 25, Thatchai confirmed that Thailand is willing to cooperate with the US to combat the call centre gangs. The Thai authorities plan to request detailed information about the financial networks linked to these gangs, as well as data on individuals entering or leaving the border areas to identify any individuals with outstanding warrants or those under international surveillance.