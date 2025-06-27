Thai police to pursue legal action against Hun Sen-linked company over call centre gang ties

The Royal Thai Police on Friday updated the situation following the closure of border checkpoints and telecommunications disruptions in Cambodia’s border areas, stating that the measures have led to a decrease in cyber fraud activities, particularly call centre scams targeting victims in Thailand. Internet signals in the affected areas are frequently cut, a result of the telecommunications shutdown along the Thai-Cambodian border, the police said.

Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelabutr, National Police Inspector General and Director of Thailand's Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS), revealed that Thailand plans to take legal action against the owners of two high-rise buildings, one 25-storey and one 18-storey, in Poipet, Cambodia, which are believed to be hubs for the call centre gangs. Efforts are underway to extend the investigation to the building owners and link them to the call centre operations.

However, Thatchai added that Thailand has faced difficulties in securing cooperation from Cambodia in combatting the call centre gangs operating within its territory. The tension at the border has led to a lack of communication with Cambodian authorities, hindering efforts to share information and take coordinated action against the criminal groups.