Paetongtarn should handle Hun Sen\'s criticism, says 2nd Army Region chief

Boonsin noted that it is up to the Prime Minister and her team to resolve the issue, while the military focuses on maintaining security, particularly along the border.
When asked about the Thai-Cambodian border situation, he explained that Thai troops remain stationed, while Cambodia has yet to withdraw its forces from the area, awaiting clarity from both sides.
He emphasised that the military must follow the policies of the two leaders, and the troops’ main duty is to maintain normalcy along the border.
Boonsin highlighted that Thai and Cambodian troops maintain constant communication, and there have been positive signals since the adjustment of forces in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, though a resolution will depend on talks between the two leaders.
Regarding Hun Sen’s self-appointment as Cambodia's chief military commander and his visits to the border, Boonsin said he was unsure of the military significance, but noted that Hun Sen’s actions were likely intended to assert his leadership. He confirmed that there have been no changes along the border despite these developments.
Boonsin reassured the Thai public that the border situation remains calm and does not pose a risk of violence or weapon use. Both Thai and Cambodian armies are focused on preventing escalation and avoiding military confrontation.
"I urge the public in both countries, especially the Thai people, to remain confident that the situation is under control," he said.
He also reiterated that the resolution of Thai-Cambodian tensions depends on the leaders of both nations. If the Cambodian leader engages with the Thai leader and reaches an understanding, Boonsin believes the situation will improve.
When asked if the tensions would resolve before his retirement, Boonsin smiled and responded, "It should be resolved before then."
Regarding the progress of the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, Boonsin stated that the Thai side is waiting for a clear response from Cambodia, as no reply has been received yet. However, Thailand is ready to engage in talks.
On the longstanding practice at Ta Moan Thom Temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, Boonsin explained that this has been a tradition, allowing Cambodians to visit. He urged both populations to refrain from actions that could cause unrest and confirmed that the matter is continuously discussed.
Regarding Hun Sen's live broadcast comments accusing the Thai Prime Minister, Boonsin stated that it is a matter for Hun Sen. "We focus on our duties to protect sovereignty. What he says is his concern, not ours. I am not swayed by such comments; if it concerns the border, I am ready to act."
At the Government House in Bangkok, Boonsin was met with enthusiasm from civil servants and various agencies, offering their support as he expressed his determination to continue serving the nation.