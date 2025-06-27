Paetongtarn should handle Hun Sen\'s criticism, says 2nd Army Region chief

Boonsin noted that it is up to the Prime Minister and her team to resolve the issue, while the military focuses on maintaining security, particularly along the border.

When asked about the Thai-Cambodian border situation, he explained that Thai troops remain stationed, while Cambodia has yet to withdraw its forces from the area, awaiting clarity from both sides.

He emphasised that the military must follow the policies of the two leaders, and the troops’ main duty is to maintain normalcy along the border.

Boonsin highlighted that Thai and Cambodian troops maintain constant communication, and there have been positive signals since the adjustment of forces in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, though a resolution will depend on talks between the two leaders.