Chong Sai Taku crossing closed after provocative act by Cambodian tourists: 2nd Army chief

The Second Army Area commander said on Sunday that he had ordered the closure of the Chong Sai Taku border crossing due to a provocative act by a group of Cambodian tourists at an ancient Khmer temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, said he closed the Chong Sai Taku crossing in Changthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram, on Saturday after around 30 Cambodian tourists crossed the border to visit Prasat Ta Krabey and recorded a video of themselves singing the Cambodian national anthem.

Boonsin said Thai troops stationed at the temple responded with “polite and appropriate” measures to stop what he described as a provocative act by the Cambodian group.