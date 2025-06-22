Chong Sai Taku crossing closed after provocative act by Cambodian tourists: 2nd Army chief

The Second Army Area commander said on Sunday that he had ordered the closure of the Chong Sai Taku border crossing due to a provocative act by a group of Cambodian tourists at an ancient Khmer temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Area, said he closed the Chong Sai Taku crossing in Changthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram, on Saturday after around 30 Cambodian tourists crossed the border to visit Prasat Ta Krabey and recorded a video of themselves singing the Cambodian national anthem.
Boonsin said Thai troops stationed at the temple responded with “polite and appropriate” measures to stop what he described as a provocative act by the Cambodian group.
Following the incident, Boonsin ordered the immediate closure of the Chong Sai Taku crossing, citing concerns that further provocations could inflame tensions and potentially lead to violence against locals.
Although Thailand has repeatedly affirmed that Prasat Ta Krabey lies within Thai territory, Cambodia has laid claim to the site. The temple is one of four locations Cambodia has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule in its favour. In response to the ICJ case, Thailand announced it did not recognise the court’s jurisdiction and implemented a series of countermeasures, including reducing the opening hours of all border crossings with Cambodia.
The closure of Chong Sai Taku came shortly after Cambodia closed the Chong An Ma crossing on Thursday morning.
Previously, Chong Sai Taku was open seven days a week, but the Second Army Area had already limited operations to just three days a week—Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday—following a border skirmish at the Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani on May 28.
Cambodia has also retaliated by closing its Choub Korki and Choam checkpoints.