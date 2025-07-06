Danas Update: No Direct Threat to Thailand, But Stronger Monsoon Predicted

Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued an updated advisory regarding the tropical storm "Danas," confirming it will not directly impact the country but is set to intensify the southwest monsoon, prompting warnings for increased rainfall and rough sea conditions.

In an announcement issued this afternoon, the Meteorological Department stated that the severe tropical storm "Danas" – the fourth storm of the year according to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Tokyo, Japan – currently has its centre in the upper South China Sea.

Named by the Philippines, with a meaning of "experience and feeling," "Typhoon Danas" is slowly tracking northeast, heading towards the Taiwan Strait.

The Meteorological Department explicitly stated that the storm's trajectory will not directly affect Thailand. However, its influence is expected to strengthen the southwest monsoon, which currently prevails over the country.

