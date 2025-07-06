Danas Update: No Direct Threat to Thailand, But Stronger Monsoon Predicted

Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued an updated advisory regarding the tropical storm "Danas," confirming it will not directly impact the country but is set to intensify the southwest monsoon, prompting warnings for increased rainfall and rough sea conditions.
In an announcement issued this afternoon, the Meteorological Department stated that the severe tropical storm "Danas" – the fourth storm of the year according to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Tokyo, Japan – currently has its centre in the upper South China Sea.
Named by the Philippines, with a meaning of "experience and feeling," "Typhoon Danas" is slowly tracking northeast, heading towards the Taiwan Strait.
The Meteorological Department explicitly stated that the storm's trajectory will not directly affect Thailand. However, its influence is expected to strengthen the southwest monsoon, which currently prevails over the country.
For the upper South China Sea, in the vicinity of the storm's eye, strong winds and high waves are anticipated.
The Meteorological Department is advising those planning to travel to eastern China and Taiwan between 6 and 9 July 2025 to meticulously check weather conditions before departure, as the weather in these areas is predicted to be highly volatile.
The department noted that this information and the overall situation are subject to change based on new data and processing.
The public is therefore urged to continually monitor news and official announcements from the Meteorological Department to inform their decisions and travel arrangements.