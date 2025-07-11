Flash flood warning issued for four districts in Nan province as waters inundate Wiang Sa homes

Residents, especially those in low-lying areas, are advised to move belongings to higher ground, look after vulnerable groups, and closely follow updates from local authorities.
The alert applies to the following areas:
At approximately 5.30am today, flash floods swept through Ban Nam Muap in Wiang Sa district, inundating residential areas and affecting several households. Relevant authorities are currently assessing the damage and gathering further details.
Residents in need of assistance can contact the DDPM via the Line app by adding the official account “@1784DDPM” or calling the 24-hour safety hotline at 1784.
Flash floods struck homes in Rong Kwang district of Phrae province at around 1am on Friday, causing significant disruption to local residents.
Runoff from continuous heavy rainfall caused widespread damage, particularly in Ban Pang Yao 4 village in Phai Thon Subdistrict, where residents are experiencing severe hardship and are awaiting urgent assistance from government agencies.
A similar incident occurred in Ban Nam Phu Sung, where accumulated rainfall on the mountains led to a surge of runoff that flooded homes and swept through low-lying areas, causing further damage along its path.
Although floodwaters began to recede at around 3am and standing water has now cleared, concerns remain high. Ongoing rain has left the soil increasingly saturated, raising the risk of landslides in certain areas.
Relevant authorities are currently assessing the damage and preparing immediate relief measures, including the distribution of survival kits and other essential supplies. They are also surveying high-risk areas to prevent landslides and ensure public safety.
The DDPM has issued a Cell Broadcast alert to residents in Huai Rong and Phai Thon subdistricts of Rong Kwang district, advising them to move belongings to higher ground, care for vulnerable groups, and stay updated through official channels.
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for July 11–13, forecasting moderate southwest monsoon conditions over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. In addition, an active monsoon trough is expected to move across upper Thailand and the upper South, bringing scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall to many areas.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant, particularly those living near foothills, lowlands, and waterways, due to the heightened risk of flash floods, overflows, and landslides.
The public is also encouraged to take precautions against sudden weather changes. Farmers should prepare by enhancing drainage systems to safeguard crops and livestock from potential flood damage.
Winds in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to generate waves of 2–3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres and higher during storms.
All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly advised to remain ashore until at least July 15.