Flash flood warning issued for four districts in Nan province as waters inundate Wiang Sa homes

Although floodwaters began to recede at around 3am and standing water has now cleared, concerns remain high. Ongoing rain has left the soil increasingly saturated, raising the risk of landslides in certain areas.

Relevant authorities are currently assessing the damage and preparing immediate relief measures, including the distribution of survival kits and other essential supplies. They are also surveying high-risk areas to prevent landslides and ensure public safety.

The DDPM has issued a Cell Broadcast alert to residents in Huai Rong and Phai Thon subdistricts of Rong Kwang district, advising them to move belongings to higher ground, care for vulnerable groups, and stay updated through official channels.

Thailand weather alert: heavy rainfall and strong winds expected July 11–13

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for July 11–13, forecasting moderate southwest monsoon conditions over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf. In addition, an active monsoon trough is expected to move across upper Thailand and the upper South, bringing scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall to many areas.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, particularly those living near foothills, lowlands, and waterways, due to the heightened risk of flash floods, overflows, and landslides.

The public is also encouraged to take precautions against sudden weather changes. Farmers should prepare by enhancing drainage systems to safeguard crops and livestock from potential flood damage.

Provinces at risk of heavy rainfall:

July 11

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani. Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. South: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

July 12

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity. East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

July 13

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram including Bangkok and its vicinity. East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.

Marine warning

Winds in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to generate waves of 2–3 metres, exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will be around 2 metres and higher during storms.

All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are strongly advised to remain ashore until at least July 15.