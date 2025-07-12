5 mild quakes reported in northern Thailand and Myanmar

According to the department’s Earthquake Observation Division, one of the tremors struck within Phrae Province.

The quake occurred at 10:27 p.m. on Friday in Mae Phung Subdistrict, Wang Chin District, Phrae Province, with a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1 kilometre. The epicentre was located at latitude 17.871° North and longitude 99.549° East.

The remaining quakes were recorded in Myanmar, with magnitudes ranging from 2.0 to 2.8. As of the time of reporting, no property damage has been reported in Thailand, the division confirmed.