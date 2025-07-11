Myanmar earthquake measures 4.4, 165 kilometres from Mae Hong Son

FRIDAY, JULY 11, 2025

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook Myanmar on Friday (July 11), at 4.12pm local time, with a depth of 10 kilometres. 

The earthquake, located 165 kilometres southwest of Khun Yuam district in Mae Hong Son, did not result in any immediate reports of tremors being felt in Thailand.

According to the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department, this was part of a series of seven minor tremors recorded throughout the day, starting at 2.19am, ranging from magnitudes of 1.8 to 4.4. 

The earlier quakes included magnitudes of 1.8, 3.1, 2.3, 3.2, 3.6, and 2.8.

In contrast, the department's data confirmed that there have been no reported earthquakes in Thailand between 6am on Thursday (July 10) and 6am on Friday.

