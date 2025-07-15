DDPM uses cell broadcast to warn two tambons of Chanthaburi of run-offs

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) used cell broadcast services from three mobile phone operators to urgently warn residents of two tambons in Chanthaburi on Tuesday morning about possible run-offs and flash floods.

The DDPM announced on its Facebook page at 7:12 am that it had used cell broadcast services from AIS, True, and NT to warn residents of Tambon Priew and Tambon Klong Nam Khem in Laem Sing district about the potential for flash flooding. The message was broadcast around 7:04 am.

Residents of the two tambons were advised to move their belongings upstairs and evacuate bedridden relatives, as the district continued to be hit by heavy rain. The warning was issued due to the low-lying areas of the tambons, which were at risk of run-offs and flash flooding.