Thai food prices surge 106.5% in 13 years, cost of living soars amid rising rent and inflation

According to research conducted by Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA), food prices in Thailand have surged by 106.5% over the past 13 years, from 31 baht per dish in 2012 to 64 baht per dish in 2025. The study focused on prices in the Silom, Surawong, and Sathorn areas, which are considered key business districts in Bangkok.

Despite the rise in food prices, the minimum wage in the same period only increased by 33.3% from 300 baht to 400 baht, creating a significant gap between wages and living costs.

The data, gathered from 2015 to 2025, shows how food prices have changed under different governments: