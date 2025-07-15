Thai food prices surge 106.5% in 13 years, cost of living soars amid rising rent and inflation

According to research conducted by Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA), food prices in Thailand have surged by 106.5% over the past 13 years, from 31 baht per dish in 2012 to 64 baht per dish in 2025. The study focused on prices in the Silom, Surawong, and Sathorn areas, which are considered key business districts in Bangkok.
Despite the rise in food prices, the minimum wage in the same period only increased by 33.3% from 300 baht to 400 baht, creating a significant gap between wages and living costs.
The data, gathered from 2015 to 2025, shows how food prices have changed under different governments:
Dr Sophon Pornchokchai, president of AREA’s research centre, initiated the survey to assess the impact of rising food costs on the public, particularly in areas with high concentrations of office workers. The survey suggests that while food prices in tourist and industrial areas may increase further, basic food options have remained relatively stable due to consumer sensitivity and government oversight.
The research also pointed out that the rising cost of rent has significantly influenced food price hikes, with some restaurants paying up to 60,000 baht per month for just 18 square metres. This has led to a shift towards "takeaway meals," which are more affordable for both customers and vendors.
Despite the challenges, the study forecasts that food prices will likely remain stable in 2025–2026 due to the sluggish economy. Experts predict a maximum increase of 2% in food costs, urging families to consider cooking at home to reduce their expenses.