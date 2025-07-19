Kanchanaburi issues warning for heavy rains and potential flooding from July 19-24

Kanchanaburi Province has issued a warning to residents, urging them to be prepared for possible flooding, flash floods, and landslides from July 19-24, particularly in Sangkhlaburi and Thong Pha Phum districts.

Governor Athisan Intra announced on Saturday that the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has been closely monitoring weather conditions and assessing risks. The Thailand Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across northern, northeastern, central, and southern Thailand, due to a monsoon trough passing through northern Laos and Vietnam, combined with a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

In preparation, local disaster prevention and mitigation teams have been instructed to monitor the situation and relay government alerts to citizens. They have also been asked to coordinate with relevant local agencies, including military, police, irrigation departments, educational institutions, and volunteers, to ensure adequate readiness in personnel, materials, equipment, machinery, and vehicles.

For tourist areas, particularly natural attractions such as caves and waterfalls, heavy rainfall increases the risk of accidents. Authorities are instructed to close these areas to the public if necessary and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of high-risk locations.