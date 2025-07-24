Thailand braces for heavy rains and strong winds as weather system intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that a low-pressure cell currently covers Myanmar, while the monsoon trough lies across upper North Thailand, upper Laos, and extends into a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, the strong southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected across some parts of Thailand, with strong winds and the possibility of very heavy rain in the North and Central regions. Residents in these areas should be alert to the risk of flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands, the department said.

The strong winds are pushing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to 2-3 metres in height, with waves rising above 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are likely to reach around 2 metres, increasing above 2 metres during storms.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should remain ashore for safety, the department warned.