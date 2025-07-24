Thailand braces for heavy rains and strong winds as weather system intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that a low-pressure cell currently covers Myanmar, while the monsoon trough lies across upper North Thailand, upper Laos, and extends into a low-pressure system over upper Vietnam. Meanwhile, the strong southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected across some parts of Thailand, with strong winds and the possibility of very heavy rain in the North and Central regions. Residents in these areas should be alert to the risk of flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and lowlands, the department said.
The strong winds are pushing waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to 2-3 metres in height, with waves rising above 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are likely to reach around 2 metres, increasing above 2 metres during storms.
All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should remain ashore for safety, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with strong wind and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet; minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 27-30°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers with strong wind and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-35°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with strong wind and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Uthai Thani and Kanchanaburi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers with strong wind and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers with strong wins mostly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers with strong wind mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 25-28°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.