Tropical storm Wipha weakens, heavy rain and strong winds expected across Thailand

The strong southwest monsoon continues to dominate the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, while the monsoon trough stretches across upper Myanmar and upper Laos, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

At the same time, severe tropical storm Wipha has been downgraded to a tropical depression over Xiangkhouang province, Laos, and is expected to weaken further into an active low-pressure system.

Despite this, isolated heavy rain and strong winds are still likely across Thailand. The North, Northeast, Central, and East regions may experience very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant.

In the Andaman Sea, strong winds will cause waves to reach 2–4 meters in height, and over 3 meters during thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf will see waves of 2–3 meters, with thundershowers pushing the waves above 3 meters in some areas.

All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in these areas should stay ashore.