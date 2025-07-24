Clashes intensify at Ta Muen Thom Temple as Cambodia opens fire with heavy artillery

Heavy fighting broke out on Thursday morning at Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province, as Cambodian forces launched an attack, firing RPGs and artillery shells over the Thai border. The fighting has been ongoing, with Thai forces responded according to the Chakrabongse Bhuvanath Plan, which is designed to address border incidents.

At 09:20 a.m., Colonel Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that clashes had extended to Pha Mor E Daeng and Preah Vihear Temple in Si Sa Ket Province, with Cambodia deploying all types of weapons, including BM21 rockets. In response, Thai forces engaged according to the plan and retaliated with field artillery.

As of the latest reports, two Thai soldiers have been injured from supporting fire in the area around Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin Province.

The areas affected by the clashes include Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Kwai Temple, Chong Bok, Preah Vihear, Chong An Ma, and Chong Chom.