Thai Hospital Closes Amid Border Violence, Rushing Patients to Safety

Kantharalak Hospital has temporarily ceased all operations and begun a frantic evacuation of its patients, as escalating military clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border have pushed the town of Kantaralak into a designated high-risk zone.
The hospital's drastic measure comes amidst a rapidly deteriorating security situation.
Reports from Kantharalak District in Sisaket Province describe a chaotic scene as approximately 170 patients were hastily transferred to medical facilities in neighbouring districts.
The decision followed an urgent alert from security agencies, deeming Kantharalak town unsafe due to the increasingly severe armed confrontations at the frontier.
The atmosphere at the hospital was reportedly fraught with panic, with patients, relatives, and even medical staff visibly distressed, some observed crying in fear.
Kantharalak Hospital has since issued an emergency declaration, confirming its temporary suspension of all services indefinitely until stability returns, with the paramount aim of ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare personnel.
Si Sa Ket Governor Anupong Suksomnit confirmed that ambulances from all 22 districts within the province have been mobilised to expedite the patient evacuation to secure locations for ongoing treatment.
Following this, all doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel will also be moved out of the area immediately for their own safety. Governor Anupong stressed that this patient transfer operation had been meticulously pre-planned.
"All governmental sectors are fully committed to looking after our citizens," Governor Anupong stated, "including central, regional, and local agencies. We are deeply concerned, and the people of Sisaket who are not directly affected by the disaster are also sending their encouragement and concern for one another."
Initial reports from the conflict zone indicate a grim toll, with 8 fatalities and 12 injured confirmed so far.
All casualties have reportedly received medical treatment and are currently under care.
The Sisaket Governor expressed profound sorrow over the incident and reaffirmed his commitment to overseeing the comprehensive evacuation effort and establishing secure temporary shelters for residents.
For those citizens still concerned about their property or pets and who have yet to evacuate from the hazardous areas, provincial authorities have advised that Village Defence Volunteers, along with village and sub-district chiefs, are continuously overseeing the areas.
The public is strongly urged to proceed to designated assembly points for the safety of everyone.