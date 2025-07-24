Thai Hospital Closes Amid Border Violence, Rushing Patients to Safety

Kantharalak Hospital has temporarily ceased all operations and begun a frantic evacuation of its patients, as escalating military clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border have pushed the town of Kantaralak into a designated high-risk zone.

The hospital's drastic measure comes amidst a rapidly deteriorating security situation.

Reports from Kantharalak District in Sisaket Province describe a chaotic scene as approximately 170 patients were hastily transferred to medical facilities in neighbouring districts.

The decision followed an urgent alert from security agencies, deeming Kantharalak town unsafe due to the increasingly severe armed confrontations at the frontier.

The atmosphere at the hospital was reportedly fraught with panic, with patients, relatives, and even medical staff visibly distressed, some observed crying in fear.

Kantharalak Hospital has since issued an emergency declaration, confirming its temporary suspension of all services indefinitely until stability returns, with the paramount aim of ensuring the safety of both patients and healthcare personnel.