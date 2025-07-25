Cambodian spy suspect detained for photographing Thai evacuation areas, claims it was for sister

On July 25 at around 12:00 PM, officials from the Kap Choeng Police Station in Surin Province detained Virak Thep, a 52-year-old Cambodian national, while he was riding a motorcycle and using his phone to take photos of the evacuation area in Ban Dan, Kap Choeng District.

Authorities inspected his documents and passport, confirming that Virak had entered Thailand legally on June 23, 2025, with his stay set to expire on August 21, 2025.

Virak, who speaks and understands Thai fluently, stated that he had taken pictures of the evacuation area to send to his sister in Cambodia, not to any Cambodian officials.

Upon inspecting his phone, officials found a video clip taken at Chong Chom Market, Surin Province, along with footage of the road in front of the market. Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle he was using belonged to Paiboon Phothasamak, the manager of Chong Chom Market, where Virak works selling beverages.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, with the Kap Choeng military operation team and local administrative officers involved in the inquiry. The authorities have reportedly expressed doubts about Virak’s statements during police questioning.