Thai security forces detain suspected Cambodian spy in Surin

The suspect, a small-built man dressed entirely in white—white trousers and a white shirt—was travelling in a silver Toyota sedan.
This incident follows a series of recent detentions by Thai authorities involving individuals suspected of espionage.
On July 26, Pol Col Manatsawut Banyong, superintendent of Lahan Sai police station in Buri Ram, was informed by a petrol station manager in the district about two suspicious Cambodian youths. The report led to an order from Pol Col Chusit Loesang, deputy commander of Buri Ram provincial police, to track down the suspects.
The two men were later identified as Pao, 23, from Takéo province, and Wut, 24, from Prey Veng province.
Chusit personally questioned the suspects with support from the Second Army Region’s security team. Upon searching their iPhones, officers found chat messages and voice clips, including screenshots of the suspects’ GPS locations in Ta Chong subdistrict of Lahan Sai. However, precise coordinates were not shared.
One of the suspects had been chatting with a Facebook user named “More No,” a 22-year-old barber from Phnom Penh and a childhood friend. Voice messages revealed only casual conversation and online gaming talk, with no evidence of espionage.
During questioning, the two men admitted they had illegally entered Thailand around five years ago and had been working in Rayong province. On or around July 20, they tried to return to Cambodia but failed, prompting them to head to Lahan Sai in search of rubber-tapping jobs.
They were caught inside a convenience store at a petrol station while chatting and sending location data on their phones, prompting suspicion from staff, who alerted the station manager.
The men admitted they had earlier visited a mobile phone shop to replace a charger and had been staying with a Thai employer about 1km away in a rubber plantation.
Police have charged both men with illegal entry and referred the case to investigators for further proceedings.
Separately, around midnight on July 25, Pol Col Kampol Nonuch, chief of Kap Choeng police station, reported the detention of 52-year-old Cambodian national Virak Thep, who was found riding a Honda motorcycle and carrying a mobile phone.
The arrest followed a report from a village defence volunteer unit in Kap Choeng district, who spotted Virak riding around and taking photos near an evacuation shelter. Authorities invited him to Kap Choeng police station for further questioning.
Virak, who speaks fluent Thai, claimed he was sending the photos to relatives in Cambodia and denied having any intention of sharing sensitive information.
Checks revealed that he had legally entered Thailand on June 23 with a valid passport.