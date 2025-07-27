Thai security forces detain suspected Cambodian spy in Surin

Chusit personally questioned the suspects with support from the Second Army Region’s security team. Upon searching their iPhones, officers found chat messages and voice clips, including screenshots of the suspects’ GPS locations in Ta Chong subdistrict of Lahan Sai. However, precise coordinates were not shared.

One of the suspects had been chatting with a Facebook user named “More No,” a 22-year-old barber from Phnom Penh and a childhood friend. Voice messages revealed only casual conversation and online gaming talk, with no evidence of espionage.

During questioning, the two men admitted they had illegally entered Thailand around five years ago and had been working in Rayong province. On or around July 20, they tried to return to Cambodia but failed, prompting them to head to Lahan Sai in search of rubber-tapping jobs.

They were caught inside a convenience store at a petrol station while chatting and sending location data on their phones, prompting suspicion from staff, who alerted the station manager.

The men admitted they had earlier visited a mobile phone shop to replace a charger and had been staying with a Thai employer about 1km away in a rubber plantation.

Police have charged both men with illegal entry and referred the case to investigators for further proceedings.