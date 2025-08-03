Singer Palitchoke seriously injured in stabbing at Bangkok petrol station

Popular singer Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra sustained serious injuries with deep cuts to his chin and left shoulder in the early hours of Sunday in what is initially believed to have been a case of misunderstanding.

Hua Mak Police Station was alerted at around 1.30am that the singer had been attacked at a petrol station on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 76 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

Rescuers from the Siam Ruamjai Salvation Foundation provided first aid at the scene before rushing Palitchoke to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable and safe condition.

Attacker waited at scene, surrendered weapon

Police identified the suspect as Chutithep Khunsoongnern, 21, who waited for officers at the scene and voluntarily surrendered a 20-centimetre-long knife.