Singer Palitchoke seriously injured in stabbing at Bangkok petrol station

Popular singer Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra sustained serious injuries with deep cuts to his chin and left shoulder in the early hours of Sunday in what is initially believed to have been a case of misunderstanding.
Hua Mak Police Station was alerted at around 1.30am that the singer had been attacked at a petrol station on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 76 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.
Rescuers from the Siam Ruamjai Salvation Foundation provided first aid at the scene before rushing Palitchoke to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable and safe condition.
Police identified the suspect as Chutithep Khunsoongnern, 21, who waited for officers at the scene and voluntarily surrendered a 20-centimetre-long knife.
He was taken to Hua Mak Police Station to face legal proceedings.
Chutithep told police that he was on his way home after picking up his girlfriend from work when he noticed an argument taking place inside the petrol station. He claimed that he approached with the intention of mediating the quarrel.
According to his statement, as he walked toward the group, Palitchoke suddenly rushed at him, causing him to panic and defend himself with the knife.
Chutithep added that it was his girlfriend who called the police to request assistance at the scene.
Hua Mak Police Station chief Pol Col Naren Kruangsnaook said investigators had not yet questioned Palitchoke, as the singer had declined to give a statement for the time being.
So far, Chutithep has been charged with carrying a weapon in public and causing injury to another person. Naren said the incident may have stemmed from a misunderstanding.