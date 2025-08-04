Rare Green Fireball Illuminates Thai Night Sky, Nickel Content Suspected

A dazzling green light, identified as an exceptionally large "fireball," startled residents across several Thai provinces in the early hours of Monday, 4th August.
The Thai Astronomical Society has confirmed the celestial event, suggesting the meteoroid's striking green hue could indicate the presence of nickel.
The spectacle, which reportedly included a loud accompanying explosion, captivated onlookers as it streaked across the night sky. Investigations by the Thai Astronomical Society point to the object being a fireball meteoroid, a phenomenon occurring when celestial bodies enter Earth's atmosphere.
Generally, meteors are observed when small space objects encounter atmospheric friction at altitudes of approximately 80-120 kilometres, burning up and creating a luminous trail. The intensity of the light produced is directly proportional to the object's size.
Footage and images widely circulated on social media depict this particular meteor as remarkably large and bright, with a luminosity described as comparable to that of Venus, thus unequivocally classifying it as a #Fireball.
The distinct green light observed is a key indicator, potentially signifying the meteor's metallic composition, specifically nickel.
The vibrant colours of meteors are determined by a combination of factors, including the chemical composition of the rock fragments and dust originating from comets or asteroids, and the surrounding air molecules in the atmosphere.
These objects enter Earth's atmosphere at incredibly high velocities, and the intense friction and combustion cause their constituent atoms to emit light across various wavelengths, resulting in the diverse spectrum of colours witnessed.
While large numbers of small space objects enter Earth's atmosphere daily, and meteor-like phenomena are routinely observed, this event stands out due to its size and unusual colouration.
An estimated 44 to 48.5 tonnes of meteoritic material falls to Earth every day; however, most land in remote areas, meaning discoveries of actual meteorites are rare. The Thai Astronomical Society reiterates that meteor phenomena are entirely normal natural occurrences, fully explainable through scientific principles.