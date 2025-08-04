Rare Green Fireball Illuminates Thai Night Sky, Nickel Content Suspected

A dazzling green light, identified as an exceptionally large "fireball," startled residents across several Thai provinces in the early hours of Monday, 4th August.

The Thai Astronomical Society has confirmed the celestial event, suggesting the meteoroid's striking green hue could indicate the presence of nickel.

The spectacle, which reportedly included a loud accompanying explosion, captivated onlookers as it streaked across the night sky. Investigations by the Thai Astronomical Society point to the object being a fireball meteoroid, a phenomenon occurring when celestial bodies enter Earth's atmosphere.

Generally, meteors are observed when small space objects encounter atmospheric friction at altitudes of approximately 80-120 kilometres, burning up and creating a luminous trail. The intensity of the light produced is directly proportional to the object's size.

Footage and images widely circulated on social media depict this particular meteor as remarkably large and bright, with a luminosity described as comparable to that of Venus, thus unequivocally classifying it as a #Fireball.

The distinct green light observed is a key indicator, potentially signifying the meteor's metallic composition, specifically nickel.

