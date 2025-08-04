3.1-magnitude quake strikes Mae Hong Son, says Earthquake Division

MONDAY, AUGUST 04, 2025

Several earthquakes struck Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district on Monday, with magnitudes ranging from 1.6 to 3.1, according to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division.

The division reported that at 6.39pm on August 4, a 3.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres in Huai Pha subdistrict. Residents in the area reported feeling tremors.

Subsequent aftershocks were recorded shortly after:

  • At 6.59pm, a 2.6-magnitude quake at a depth of 3 kilometres in Huai Pha.
  • At 7.06pm, another tremor measuring 1.6-magnitude, also at a depth of 3 kilometres.
  • At 7.14pm, a 2.4-magnitude quake at a depth of 2 kilometres was detected.

In a related incident on August 2 at 10.31pm, a minor earthquake of magnitude 1.4 struck the same area at a depth of 2 kilometres. No tremors were felt at that time.

The Earthquake Observation Division attributed the seismic activity to movement along the Mae Hong Son Fault, a normal fault running in a north-south direction.

