3.1-magnitude quake strikes Mae Hong Son, says Earthquake Division

The division reported that at 6.39pm on August 4, a 3.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometres in Huai Pha subdistrict. Residents in the area reported feeling tremors.
Subsequent aftershocks were recorded shortly after:
In a related incident on August 2 at 10.31pm, a minor earthquake of magnitude 1.4 struck the same area at a depth of 2 kilometres. No tremors were felt at that time.
The Earthquake Observation Division attributed the seismic activity to movement along the Mae Hong Son Fault, a normal fault running in a north-south direction.