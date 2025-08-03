Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes near Kuril Islands, Russia

The tremor occurred at 12.37pm Thailand time on August 3, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which reported the quake using the Moment Magnitude W-phase method (Mww).
The epicentre was located approximately 118 kilometres east of Severo-Kurilsk, Russia, in the North Pacific Ocean, near the seismically active Kuril Islands.
There were no initial reports of damage or injuries, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) has not issued any tsunami alerts at this stage.
The USGS noted that the data has been “reviewed by a seismologist,” confirming the accuracy of the seismic reading. However, there have been no confirmed reports of impacts or damage related to the event thus far.
Residents in nearby areas are advised to remain alert and monitor updates from local authorities and relevant warning centres, especially in the event of aftershocks or further seismic activity.
Severo-Kurilsk is situated in a geologically active region that has experienced numerous large earthquakes in the past. Sunday’s tremor marks another significant seismic event in this volatile zone.