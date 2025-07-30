Tectonic collision triggers 8.8-magnitude quake and 4-metre tsunami off Kamchatka

According to the Department of Mineral Resources’ Geological Disaster Operations Centre, the quake was caused by the collision of the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate along the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench—an active subduction zone.

The Pacific Plate is subducting beneath the North American Plate, leading to a build-up and sudden release of immense seismic energy, resulting in the massive earthquake.

Initial reports indicate widespread damage on land, with many homes severely affected and goods in retail outlets scattered, leading to significant economic loss.