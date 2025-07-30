Tectonic collision triggers 8.8-magnitude quake and 4-metre tsunami off Kamchatka

The tremor caused widespread destruction, toppling buildings, scattering goods across shops, and triggering a tsunami with waves as high as four metres that battered the Russian port town of Severo-Kurilsk.
Japan issued its highest-level tsunami alert in response to the event, prompting close monitoring of aftershocks and potential further impacts.
According to the Department of Mineral Resources’ Geological Disaster Operations Centre, the quake was caused by the collision of the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate along the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench—an active subduction zone.
The Pacific Plate is subducting beneath the North American Plate, leading to a build-up and sudden release of immense seismic energy, resulting in the massive earthquake.
Initial reports indicate widespread damage on land, with many homes severely affected and goods in retail outlets scattered, leading to significant economic loss.
Of even greater concern, however, is the tsunami. Waves reaching three to four metres struck the port town of Severo-Kurilsk with force, causing extensive damage to coastal areas.
Given Kamchatka’s proximity to Japan, authorities there issued immediate tsunami warnings for multiple cities, heightening regional tensions and preparedness levels.
Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources confirmed that the earthquake and tsunami pose no threat to Thailand. Nevertheless, the event stands as a stark reminder of nature’s immense power and the need for constant readiness in the face of natural disasters.