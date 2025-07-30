8.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, Japan issues tsunami warning

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, early on Wednesday (July 30). The earthquake occurred at approximately 06:24 AM Japan Standard Time (JST), which is 2 hours ahead of Thailand time.

In response, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the Pacific coastline of Japan, extending from Hokkaido to Kyushu.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 19.3 kilometres, with a magnitude of 8.0. Initial reports indicate that Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and Guam are all under tsunami warnings.