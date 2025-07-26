Thailand on alert for possible tsunami following potential Manila Fault Line earthquake

The Thai Meteorological Department, under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, is monitoring developments indicating a potential large earthquake along the Manila Fault Line in the Philippines. This could result in a tsunami that may affect Thailand, particularly the southern and eastern regions, especially along the Gulf of Thailand.

The department issued a statement through “Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand” highlighting the possibility of a tsunami impacting Thailand if a major earthquake occurs along the Manila Fault Line.

Located to the west of the Philippines in the South China Sea, the Manila Fault Line could direct tsunami waves southwards towards the Philippines, weakening the intensity before reaching Thailand, with the waves potentially entering the Gulf of Thailand.

The distance to the Gulf of Thailand is approximately 1,300-1,500 km, and the estimated arrival time of the tsunami in Thailand could be between 1.5 to 2 hours.

The earthquake’s tremors may be felt in southern and eastern Thailand, with a moderate to high likelihood of a tsunami reaching Thailand, particularly along the Gulf of Thailand. The Thai coastal areas that could be affected include Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Trat, and Rayong.