Operation "Taming the Lion" Leads to Massive Gambling Bust

Thai authorities have launched a large-scale operation, code-named "Taming the Lion," to dismantle a notorious, repeat-offending gambling den in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok.
The raid resulted in the arrest of over 200 gamblers and exposed a massive operation with a monthly turnover of more than 500 million baht.
The Ministry of Interior's Special Operations Unit acted on tip-offs from the public, which Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai praised as a "crucial lead."
He added that these public tip-offs are essential in creating a society free from vice.
On 27 August, at 11 p.m., Phumtham, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Thai Police, announced the successful operation.
This included Ansit Samphantharat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Ronnarong Thipsiri , Deputy Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration. Don Mueang Police Chief Pol Col Puwadol Oonpothi was also present.
The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the raid aligns with the Ministry of Interior's policy to suppress illegal gambling dens and influential figures.
He emphasised the successful collaboration between military, police, and administrative officials.
Following a month-long investigation initiated by public complaints, authorities confirmed the existence of a gambling den that was a source of trouble and attracted young people, negatively impacting families. The den, which had been raided multiple times before, was found to be part of a larger network.
The illegal operation ran from 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day, pausing for only four hours.
During the raid, officials seized 17 bank account books, which revealed a daily turnover of over 5 million baht, equating to approximately 500 million per month baht.
The premises featured five gambling rooms, including a large hall and a VIP room, with some rooms recording turnovers of up to 3-4 million baht in just a few hours.
Phumtham affirmed that the Ministry of Interior is committed to maintaining social order and preventing negative impacts on citizens and the nation.
He stated that the investigation will be expanded to find other individuals involved in the criminal network and that all offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
He stressed that the government is taking a serious and sustained approach to tackling all forms of vice, including gambling, illegal drugs, and loan sharks.
The Deputy Prime Minister concluded by expressing gratitude to the Department of Provincial Administration and all officials involved in the operation. He urged the public to continue providing tip-offs through the Damrongdhama Centre Hotline 1567 to help create a truly safe society free from crime and vice.