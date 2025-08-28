Operation "Taming the Lion" Leads to Massive Gambling Bust

Thai authorities have launched a large-scale operation, code-named "Taming the Lion," to dismantle a notorious, repeat-offending gambling den in the Don Mueang district of Bangkok.

The raid resulted in the arrest of over 200 gamblers and exposed a massive operation with a monthly turnover of more than 500 million baht.

The Ministry of Interior's Special Operations Unit acted on tip-offs from the public, which Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai praised as a "crucial lead."

He added that these public tip-offs are essential in creating a society free from vice.

On 27 August, at 11 p.m., Phumtham, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Thai Police, announced the successful operation.

This included Ansit Samphantharat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and Ronnarong Thipsiri , Deputy Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration. Don Mueang Police Chief Pol Col Puwadol Oonpothi was also present.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that the raid aligns with the Ministry of Interior's policy to suppress illegal gambling dens and influential figures.

He emphasised the successful collaboration between military, police, and administrative officials.

