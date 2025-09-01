Thai Army Accuses Cambodia of Deception in Ceasefire Dispute

The Royal Thai Army has hit back at recent claims by Cambodia regarding a ceasefire agreement, accusing its neighbour of using deceptive tactics and violating international law.

The response came after Chum Sounry, spokesman for Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry, stated on 31 August that Cambodia was committed to the ceasefire while accusing Thailand of a violation that created risks for both military personnel and civilians.

In a press briefing at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesman, said Thailand has strictly adhered to the ceasefire and respected international law.

He pointed to Thailand's consistent transparency, which has allowed free access for observation teams from ASEAN, the ICRC, international partners, and media.

"These actions are a testament to Thailand's good faith and straightforward conduct," Maj Gen Winthai said.

However, Maj Gen Winthai accused Cambodia's claims of peaceful adherence to the ceasefire as merely an "image-building" exercise.