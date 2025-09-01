Thai Army Accuses Cambodia of Deception in Ceasefire Dispute

The Royal Thai Army has hit back at recent claims by Cambodia regarding a ceasefire agreement, accusing its neighbour of using deceptive tactics and violating international law.
The response came after Chum Sounry, spokesman for Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry, stated on 31 August that Cambodia was committed to the ceasefire while accusing Thailand of a violation that created risks for both military personnel and civilians.
In a press briefing at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesman, said Thailand has strictly adhered to the ceasefire and respected international law.
He pointed to Thailand's consistent transparency, which has allowed free access for observation teams from ASEAN, the ICRC, international partners, and media.
"These actions are a testament to Thailand's good faith and straightforward conduct," Maj Gen Winthai said.
However, Maj Gen Winthai accused Cambodia's claims of peaceful adherence to the ceasefire as merely an "image-building" exercise.
He said that Cambodia has been secretly planting landmines in Thai territory, resulting in several injuries to Thai soldiers. This, he noted, contradicts their public statements and undermines bilateral efforts to resolve the issue.
Maj Gen Winthai also refuted Cambodia’s allegations that Thailand used chemical weapons and that the discovered landmines were old remnants of war, stating that Thailand has clear evidence to the contrary.
He added that Cambodia’s use of landmines is a direct violation of the ceasefire agreement.
The spokesman also raised alarm over the situation at Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo province, where he claims Cambodia is encouraging its citizens to illegally encroach on Thai territory.
He said this violates the 1943 Memorandum of Understanding and that Cambodia has ignored Thailand’s repeated peaceful protests.
Maj Gen Winthai concluded by urging the international community to recognise that Cambodia is distorting facts about the disputed area and using its own citizens as a "confrontational front".
He advised observers to watch whether Cambodia will continue to use these "human shield" tactics in the future.