Burapha Task Force dismisses reopening of Ban Khao Din border checkpoint

In line with orders from the First Army Area, the task force assured that no goods have been transported across the border and that there has been no entry or exit permitted for individuals at the checkpoint.
This clarification follows a viral video on social media claiming that the checkpoint was still open for regular traffic, which caused confusion among the public.
According to a report from the Thailand Broadcasting Station in Sa Kaeo, the Khlong Hat Task Force had closed the Ban Khao Din checkpoint from June 23 to July 23, 2025, allowing only Thai and Cambodian nationals to return to their home countries during that period.
Since July 23, 2025, the checkpoint has been fully closed, with no movement of people or vehicles allowed.
The task force also addressed a misleading video posted on Facebook by a user named 'Narok Sawan,' which claimed the checkpoint was open. The task force has confirmed that this information is false, and they urged the public to disregard the confusion.