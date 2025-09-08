Chulalongkorn University Launches Mobile Pet Blood Bank

The Faculty of Veterinary Science at Chulalongkorn University has unveiled a new mobile blood bank, a donation from the Intelnovation Group, which will significantly improve pet healthcare in the city and its surrounding areas.

At a recent ceremony, the new vehicle was handed over to the university. Dr Chaiyos Tharnratana, Director of the Small Animal Teaching Hospital, and Dr Suwarat Wadeerat, Head of the Blood Bank and Haematology Clinic, were on hand to accept the donation.

The event also featured a discussion on the project's origins, with participants including well-known figures Arnop Chirakiti, Kirrawee Lertsuriyabhak, Komol Chearavanont, and Janejira Phornprapha.

Dr Suwarat explained that the university's pet blood bank, founded over 14 years ago, aims to conduct research, develop blood products, and build a network of volunteer pet donors.

The new vehicle will enable the team to collect blood more efficiently, with each donation being separated into various components to maximise its use for animals in need.