Thailand halts energy talks in disputed OCA until border issues are resolved

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Thailand's incoming Energy Minister, shared his stance on the disputed Overlapping Claims Area (OCA) between Thailand and Cambodia, stating that energy management in the region cannot proceed until the ongoing territorial dispute is resolved.

He echoed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's words, emphasising that Thailand will not concede a single square centimetre of its land. As such, energy management discussions are on hold until national security and sovereignty concerns are addressed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Auttapol made it clear:

"Energy management discussions will not proceed until the issue of the national border is resolved. National security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity are the most important priorities."