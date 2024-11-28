House panel calls for review of MOU44 before starting talks on OCA

The House panel on energy affairs said the government should review the memorandum of understanding signed with Cambodia in 2001 before holding negotiations about the marine boundaries in the Gulf of Thailand.

It also said on Thursday that the government should add the issue to the House agenda when Parliament reconvenes next month.

These suggestions were made by People’s Party MP Supachot Chaiyasat, who is deputy chair of the committee.

He was speaking to reporters after the House panel, chaired by United Thai Nation Party MP Wachiraporn Kanchana, met on Thursday to discuss the progress made in demarcating the overlapping claims areas (OCA) in the Gulf for sharing petroleum resources.