Book on legacy of prominent Bunnag family launched

The book compiles rare documents, archival photographs, royal decrees and historical writings to trace how the family consolidated power, contributed to the kingdom’s governance and left a lasting legacy in Thai statecraft. According to the editors, the project took several years to complete and involved the careful study of multiple sources to ensure academic accuracy.

With over 300 illustrations and 640 pages, the book presents a detailed narrative, documenting their involvement in foreign relations, as well as their roles in education and military service. Available for 3,800 baht, the book will be distributed to interested parties and researchers globally.

“The Bunnag family is not just a noble lineage, but a central part of Thailand’s modern history,” according to the book's editor. “By documenting their contributions, we hope to provide future generations with a clearer understanding of how the country evolved politically and culturally.”

Beyond politics, the Bunnag family left an imprint on cultural and social spheres. Their patronage extended to literature, religion and education, reflecting the close relationship between the nobility and the shaping of Thai identity.

The editors said during the book lauch that it is intended to serve both as an academic reference and as a work accessible to the general public.

It is part of a broader initiative to preserve knowledge of Thailand’s noble families and to encourage a more nuanced appreciation of their contributions, they said.