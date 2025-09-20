Mae Moh mine freshwater snail fossils registered as Thailand’s 27th palaeontological site

On September 16, 2025, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), through its Palaeontological Protection Committee, officially registered the Mae Moh Mine Freshwater Snail Site in Lampang Province as Thailand’s 27th palaeontological site. The site covers 52 rai and falls under the Fossil Protection Act B.E. 2551 (2008).
The fossils at Mae Moh are primarily freshwater snails of the family Viviparidae, especially the genus Bellamya, which has evolved since the Cenozoic Era (approximately 66-1.8 million years ago) and still exists today. Other genera found include Paludina, Melanoides, and Planorbis.
The fossils are estimated to be around 13 million years old and were discovered by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) during coal mining operations. In addition to snails, the site contains vertebrate fossils, including fish, crocodile bones, turtle shells, and several small carnivores, providing a clear picture of ancient ecosystem diversity.
Compared to global shell deposits, the Mae Moh site is notable for its exceptional thickness. Its freshwater snail layer measures up to 12 metres, exceeding famous marine shell deposits such as Shark Bay in Australia, which reaches only 10 metres. This makes Mae Moh the thickest freshwater snail deposit globally.
The discovery has excited palaeontologists, highlighting the abundant freshwater habitat 13 million years ago. Registering the site as a national heritage area preserves not only fossils but a hidden chapter of Earth’s history beneath Thailand’s soil for future generations.
The large quantity of snail fossils at Mae Moh offers more than a geological record. It provides key insights into ancient ecosystems. Fossils of snails, fish, turtles, and small mammals indicate a once-vast and fertile freshwater basin. Freshwater snails, as primary consumers feeding on algae, reveal a vibrant food chain. These deposits act as a time capsule, preserving the natural environment for study today.
The registration also demonstrates MNRE’s commitment to sustainable management of geological resources. The ministry approved a draft integrated development plan for the Mae Moh freshwater snail palaeontological site, aiming to conserve and develop it as a scientific tourism destination to benefit the people of Lampang Province in the future.