Mae Moh mine freshwater snail fossils registered as Thailand’s 27th palaeontological site

On September 16, 2025, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), through its Palaeontological Protection Committee, officially registered the Mae Moh Mine Freshwater Snail Site in Lampang Province as Thailand’s 27th palaeontological site. The site covers 52 rai and falls under the Fossil Protection Act B.E. 2551 (2008).

The fossils at Mae Moh are primarily freshwater snails of the family Viviparidae, especially the genus Bellamya, which has evolved since the Cenozoic Era (approximately 66-1.8 million years ago) and still exists today. Other genera found include Paludina, Melanoides, and Planorbis.

The fossils are estimated to be around 13 million years old and were discovered by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) during coal mining operations. In addition to snails, the site contains vertebrate fossils, including fish, crocodile bones, turtle shells, and several small carnivores, providing a clear picture of ancient ecosystem diversity.