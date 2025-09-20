Mae Moh mine freshwater snail fossils registered as Thailand’s 27th palaeontological site

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

Thailand registers Mae Moh mine in Lampang as its 27th palaeontological site, preserving 13-million-year-old freshwater snail fossils and vertebrates.

On September 16, 2025, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), through its Palaeontological Protection Committee, officially registered the Mae Moh Mine Freshwater Snail Site in Lampang Province as Thailand’s 27th palaeontological site. The site covers 52 rai and falls under the Fossil Protection Act B.E. 2551 (2008).

The fossils at Mae Moh are primarily freshwater snails of the family Viviparidae, especially the genus Bellamya, which has evolved since the Cenozoic Era (approximately 66-1.8 million years ago) and still exists today. Other genera found include Paludina, Melanoides, and Planorbis.

The fossils are estimated to be around 13 million years old and were discovered by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) during coal mining operations. In addition to snails, the site contains vertebrate fossils, including fish, crocodile bones, turtle shells, and several small carnivores, providing a clear picture of ancient ecosystem diversity.

Thickest freshwater snail deposit in the world

Compared to global shell deposits, the Mae Moh site is notable for its exceptional thickness. Its freshwater snail layer measures up to 12 metres, exceeding famous marine shell deposits such as Shark Bay in Australia, which reaches only 10 metres. This makes Mae Moh the thickest freshwater snail deposit globally.

The discovery has excited palaeontologists, highlighting the abundant freshwater habitat 13 million years ago. Registering the site as a national heritage area preserves not only fossils but a hidden chapter of Earth’s history beneath Thailand’s soil for future generations.

Ecological and geological significance

The large quantity of snail fossils at Mae Moh offers more than a geological record. It provides key insights into ancient ecosystems. Fossils of snails, fish, turtles, and small mammals indicate a once-vast and fertile freshwater basin. Freshwater snails, as primary consumers feeding on algae, reveal a vibrant food chain. These deposits act as a time capsule, preserving the natural environment for study today.

The registration also demonstrates MNRE’s commitment to sustainable management of geological resources. The ministry approved a draft integrated development plan for the Mae Moh freshwater snail palaeontological site, aiming to conserve and develop it as a scientific tourism destination to benefit the people of Lampang Province in the future.

Registered Palaeontological Sites in Thailand as of 2025
 

  1. Dinosaur footprints, Tha Uthen - 2011
  2. Dinosaur footprints, Phu Faek - 2013
  3. Dinosaur fossils, Phu Kum Khao, Kalasin Province - 2014
  4. Ancient fish fossils, Phu Nam Chan - 2014
  5. Petrified wood, Tak Province (Excavation Pits 1-4)
  6. Petrified wood, Tak Province (Excavation Pit 5)
  7. Petrified wood, Tak Province (Excavation Pits 6-7)
  8. Trilobite fossils, Ao Moa, Satun Province - 2017
  9. Shell cemetery fossils, Laem Pho 1, Krabi Province - 2017
  10. Shell cemetery fossils, Laem Pho 2, Krabi Province - 2017
  11. Shell cemetery fossils, Laem Pho 3, Krabi Province - 2017
  12. Tha Kradan site - 2018
  13. Phu Wiang dinosaur excavation, Pit 1, Phu Pratu Ti Ma - 2020
  14. Phu Wiang dinosaur excavation, Pit 4, Non Sao Ae - 2020
  15. Phu Wiang dinosaur excavation, Pit 5, Sam Ya Kha - 2020
  16. Phu Wiang dinosaur excavation, Pit 8, Hin Lat Pa Chad - 2020
  17. Phu Wiang dinosaur excavation, Pit 9, Hin Lat Yao - 2020
  18. Dinosaur footprints, Phu Kao - 2020
  19. Fossils, Phu Noi - 2020
  20. Dinosaur footprints, Phu Luang - 2021
  21. Invertebrate fossils, Khao Noi - 2022
  22. Dinosaur footprints, Lam Nam Mun Daeng, Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park - 2023
  23. Dinosaur footprints, Non Tum - 2023
  24. Invertebrate fossils, Phu Nam Drop - 2024
  25. Arcosaur footprints, Nam Nao - 2024
  26. Invertebrate fossils, Ban Phot, Phetchabun Province - 2024
  27. Freshwater snail fossils, Mae Moh mine, Lampang Province - 2025
