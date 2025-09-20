NESDC reveals 10 poorest provinces, with 5 trapped in chronic poverty

The NESDC recently unveiled its 2024 report on poverty and inequality in Thailand, showing the number of poor rising to 3.43 million people, or 4.89% of the population, up from 3.41% in 2023.

The poverty line was also adjusted upward from 3,043 baht to 3,078 baht per person per month.

By provincial breakdown, the report found the top 10 provinces with the highest poverty rates were as follows: