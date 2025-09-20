NESDC reveals 10 poorest provinces, with 5 trapped in chronic poverty

The NESDC recently unveiled its 2024 report on poverty and inequality in Thailand, showing the number of poor rising to 3.43 million people, or 4.89% of the population, up from 3.41% in 2023.
The poverty line was also adjusted upward from 3,043 baht to 3,078 baht per person per month.
By provincial breakdown, the report found the top 10 provinces with the highest poverty rates were as follows:
The NESDC report further noted that Mae Hong Son and Pattani have ranked among the five poorest provinces for at least 15 consecutive years, underscoring the persistence of chronic poverty in these areas.
Similarly, five of the 10 provinces with the highest poverty rates in 2024—Mae Hong Son, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Tak—frequently appear among the country’s poorest provinces in previous years, reflecting a long-standing poverty trap.
When broken down by region, the findings point to deep structural disparities in Thailand’s economic development. Prosperity remains heavily concentrated in Bangkok and the Central region.
Bangkok has over 25% of its workforce in modern services such as technology, finance, healthcare, and communications, while the Central region continues to serve as the country’s main industrial hub, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).
These factors enable both areas to attract investment and labour, widening the gap with other regions.
By contrast, the North, Northeast, and South remain heavily dependent on agriculture, with over half of the workforce in the Northeast engaged in the sector.
This leaves households vulnerable to poverty when facing external shocks such as natural disasters or fluctuations in agricultural prices, which also affect downstream industries and related services.
On the social front, the North has the highest proportion of people aged 60 and above at 31.9%, followed by the Northeast at 28.4%, both above the national average of 24.97%. This demographic trend raises concerns about labour shortages and elderly care in the future.
Meanwhile, Bangkok retains the largest working-age population, highlighting its role as a magnet for inter-regional migration. The South and Northeast, however, record the highest proportion of children, indicating strong potential for human capital development if investments in education and skills training are made.