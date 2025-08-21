Cambodia poor, military weak, but Hun Sen a billionaire, says Sam Rainsy

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

Cambodia continues to face poverty and a fragile military, but former opposition leader Sam Rainsy has highlighted the personal fortune of former prime minister Hun Sen.

His remarks, made against the backdrop of ongoing Thai-Cambodian tensions, drew attention to the country’s socio-political challenges.

In a recent Facebook post, Rainsy wrote:

Sam Rainsy

Hun Sen's wealth is estimated at US$3 billion (ราว 100 billion baht), while Xi Jinping’s is about $1 billion. 

Cambodian leaders appear wealthier than China’s leaders, yet Cambodia still cannot build a strong military. 

Our soldiers live in poverty, lacking even basic safety equipment, and are forced to rely on outdated, ineffective weapons. At the same time, modern weapons and air defence systems are stationed in Toul Krawsang, not for national defence, but to protect Hun Sen’s residence.

The new government will reclaim assets stolen from the nation and use them to rebuild the country and strengthen our military.

 

