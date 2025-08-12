Ceasefire fails to halt political sparring as Hun Sen clashes with Sam Rainsy over Cambodian military losses

Despite an official ceasefire, Cambodia’s political tensions have flared, with Senate President Hun Sen exchanging sharp words with exiled former opposition leader Sam Rainsy.

The dispute began after Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region, estimated Cambodian military losses at around 3,000 troops during recent operations, citing Cambodia’s heavy deployment of soldiers.

Rather than addressing Boonsin directly, Hun Sen turned his fire on Sam Rainsy, who on August 10 met Cambodian expatriates in Chambéry, France. Rainsy criticised the Cambodian army for missing targets when firing BM-21 rockets, relying on ineffective Chinese weapons, and striking Thai civilian areas — while claiming the Thai air force used F-16 jets to hit military targets accurately.

Previously, Rainsy had posted on his Facebook page calling on the Cambodian government to reveal the real number of frontline soldiers and civilians killed or injured, rather than concealing the figures.

In response, Hun Sen posted:

“Why is there a Cambodian who praises the invading Thai army and insults the Cambodian army instead? Is he human or animal? Is he a patriot or a traitor?”

The question of how many soldiers have been killed or wounded at the frontline remains a pressing one for the Cambodian government.