Why Cambodia’s scam crackdown is unlikely to target masterminds

What needs to be done

Previous crackdowns on scam compounds have failed because they fail to address the two key factors that allow the industry to thrive. The first is the powerful local networks that protect scam operators, and the second is the sophisticated physical infrastructure of the compounds themselves.

As long as the elites who provide protection for scam operators remain untouched, and the compounds remain operational, scammers can quickly resume their activities once the pressure subsides.

While crackdowns may temporarily disrupt the operations, the people arrested are typically low-level workers, not the masterminds behind the scams.

Once the crackdown ends, activities resume: scam operators either go underground until the storm passes or relocate to safer locations. Even confiscated equipment is easily replaced, as are the workers.

Simmering border tensions

The crackdown coincided with a brief conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that displaced over 300,000 people.

Analysts have linked this to long-standing border tensions and the rising hostilities following the death of a Cambodian soldier in a skirmish in May.

However, Thailand has attributed the conflict to its own efforts to tackle Cambodian scam operations. Earlier this year, Thailand cut power and internet access to the Poipet City area, a hotspot for scams near the Cambodian border.

In early July, Thailand escalated its actions by targeting a powerful Cambodian senator and tycoon known to own large properties in Poipet, which Thai authorities allege are connected to the online scam trade.

Thai criminal court issued an arrest warrant for the senator and raided his properties in Thailand. Authorities also targeted his children and their Thai assets.

In response, a Cambodian official accused Thailand of long being a “central hub for transnational crimes” in Southeast Asia, and of “shifting blame” for the issue onto Cambodia.

While Thailand has stepped up efforts to curb the scam industry, it is likely using the issue to bolster domestic support while challenging Cambodian elites who are accused of profiting from the industry.