Royal Thai Army accuses Cambodia of insincerity over landmine attacks

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said that on August 9, Thai troops stepped on a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine along the Don Ao–Krissana route, which is regularly used for resupply.

He noted that the route had previously been cleared by the Thai humanitarian mine action unit under the Royal Thai Armed Forces.

He alleged that Cambodian forces had covertly planted the mines north of the Krissana base coordination point, west of Phu Makua, and in several other areas since tensions escalated at Chong Bok on May 28.