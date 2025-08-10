Royal Thai Army accuses Cambodia of insincerity over landmine attacks

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree said that on August 9, Thai troops stepped on a PMN-2 anti-personnel mine along the Don Ao–Krissana route, which is regularly used for resupply.
He noted that the route had previously been cleared by the Thai humanitarian mine action unit under the Royal Thai Armed Forces.
He alleged that Cambodian forces had covertly planted the mines north of the Krissana base coordination point, west of Phu Makua, and in several other areas since tensions escalated at Chong Bok on May 28.
Winthai said the PMN-2 mines were first found by Thai forces at Phlan Hin Paet Kon, about five kilometres west of the latest blast site. Similar incidents later occurred at Chong Bok, Chong An Ma and Ta Kwai Temple, with the most recent being at Don Ao–Krissana.
Before the latest explosion, social media images had shown Cambodian soldiers holding multiple PMN-2 mines in front of Ta Kwai Temple. On August 4, Thai troops also found 18 more PMN-2 mines in the Phu Makua area—two in ready-to-use condition and 16 stored in sacks, he added.
“What Cambodia has done is no different from using weapons to attack Thai forces directly. It is dishonourable, lacks the dignity of a soldier, and constitutes a deliberate violation of the Ottawa Convention,” he said.
He added that Cambodia has repeatedly denied such actions despite clear evidence, refusing even in negotiations to include provisions in joint agreements to prevent similar incidents in future.
Winthai reiterated that such conduct could lead both domestic and international audiences to believe that Cambodia is not genuinely committed to resolving the issue through peaceful means.
What is being portrayed, he said, may merely be an illusion crafted for the global audience.