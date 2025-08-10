Second Army Region urges public to report suspicious objects to 191

The army’s operation centre, in its border situation update as of 2pm on August 10, said tensions have continued to ease following the recent General Border Committee meeting.
It reiterated Thailand’s commitment to reducing tensions and maintaining order in the area while continuing to safeguard national sovereignty to the fullest extent.
“Many areas are now safe enough for residents to return home under the supervision of provincial governors, in coordination with local security agencies,” the statement said.
Currently, 17 evacuation centres remain in operation, sheltering 1,173 displaced people in Ubon Ratchathani province.
However, the Second Army Region warned that some areas still contain unexploded ordnance or other suspicious objects, which are being located and removed by officials.
For maximum safety, it urged the public to report any unsafe areas or suspicious objects to local administrative officials or police by calling 191 so that bomb disposal teams can be dispatched for inspection, removal or destruction.
It also advised people to avoid such areas until authorities have formally confirmed they are safe.