Cambodia deploys thousands to seize Ta Muen Thom, says 2nd Army chief

At Suranaree Camp, House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag, representatives from the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, Navavej Hospital, Samrong Subdistrict Municipality in Samut Prakan, Chedi Mae Khrua Subdistrict Municipality in Chiang Mai, and Chama Asset presented medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and essential goods to soldiers serving along the Thai–Cambodian border.
They later visited injured soldiers being treated at Suranaree Camp Hospital.
Wan Noor affirmed parliament’s readiness to support the military’s mission to defend Thailand’s sovereignty and protect the public.
Boonsin addressed the border situation, responding to a parliamentary representative’s question on recent military operations and the estimated Cambodian casualties.
He said Cambodia had likely lost around 3,000 troops, noting his sympathy but adding that Cambodian soldiers were acting under orders from their leaders.
On drone activity, Boonsin confirmed there had been numerous flights over Thai positions, including army bases, airfields, ammunition and explosives depots, soldiers’ residences, and hospitals.
He said he had coordinated with 14 provinces to procure anti-drone systems and track operators, urging police to conduct thorough investigations rather than prematurely concluding that suspects were mentally unstable.
“Cambodia is deliberately trying to pinpoint hospitals to feed the coordinates for targeting, and they have weapons capable of reaching them. This is not something to dismiss. I believe future wars may require underground command centres,” Boonsin warned.
On the situation at Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temples, Boonsin said Cambodian forces were using thousands of troops in attempts to seize Ta Muen Thom.
At Ta Kwai temple, Cambodian military bases are positioned close to the site, with troops stationed at the front line. It is the only temple still under Cambodian control where Thai forces cannot enter.
Four previous Thai attempts to retake it had failed due to strong Cambodian defences and dense minefields, he explained.
Boonsin said Thai forces had conducted operations for four days at 11 targets and were now only 30 metres from Ta Kwai temple. He acknowledged that Cambodia’s base there gave them the advantage but insisted, “The temple is ours, and we will take it back.”
Following clashes near Ta Muen Thom, the temple has been closed to the public while authorities consider whether to shut it completely or only restrict access at certain times, pending committee review.
Overall, Boonsin reported high morale among troops along the border, with some injured soldiers requesting to return to the front lines once recovered. With 51 days left before retirement, he vowed to fulfil his duties as commander to the best of his ability and expressed confidence in his successor.