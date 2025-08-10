Cambodia deploys thousands to seize Ta Muen Thom, says 2nd Army chief

On the situation at Ta Kwai and Ta Muen Thom temples, Boonsin said Cambodian forces were using thousands of troops in attempts to seize Ta Muen Thom.

At Ta Kwai temple, Cambodian military bases are positioned close to the site, with troops stationed at the front line. It is the only temple still under Cambodian control where Thai forces cannot enter.

Four previous Thai attempts to retake it had failed due to strong Cambodian defences and dense minefields, he explained.

Boonsin said Thai forces had conducted operations for four days at 11 targets and were now only 30 metres from Ta Kwai temple. He acknowledged that Cambodia’s base there gave them the advantage but insisted, “The temple is ours, and we will take it back.”

Following clashes near Ta Muen Thom, the temple has been closed to the public while authorities consider whether to shut it completely or only restrict access at certain times, pending committee review.

Overall, Boonsin reported high morale among troops along the border, with some injured soldiers requesting to return to the front lines once recovered. With 51 days left before retirement, he vowed to fulfil his duties as commander to the best of his ability and expressed confidence in his successor.