2nd Army Area warns public to remain vigilant as border situation remains unstable

Currently, both Thai and Cambodian forces have maintained their positions along their respective defensive lines, with no new clashes reported. Thai forces remain on high alert, closely monitoring the situation in line with the agreements made during the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.
Government agencies, the private sector, and the public continue to support and facilitate the evacuation efforts. There are currently 57,698 people in temporary shelters across 307 locations in four provinces, down by 4,722 from August 7. The authorities are still ensuring the safety and well-being of evacuees.
Local administration teams have been deployed to provide village security and assist evacuees in four provinces: Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani. Volunteers, including royal volunteers and civilian volunteers, continue to provide aid, helping evacuees in temporary shelters, transporting belongings, and assisting with the setup of royal kitchens in the affected areas. A total of 904 royal volunteers, 3,890 civilian volunteers, and 298 volunteer reserve officers are involved in these efforts. There are now 15 royal kitchens set up across the four provinces to serve evacuees.
The situation has not yet returned to normal. The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow updates from security agencies.
The Second Army Area expresses gratitude to all agencies involved in assisting, including security forces, medical units, rescue teams, and humanitarian organisations. Their cooperation plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and confidence of the affected population.