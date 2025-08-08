2nd Army Area warns public to remain vigilant as border situation remains unstable

Overall Situation

Currently, both Thai and Cambodian forces have maintained their positions along their respective defensive lines, with no new clashes reported. Thai forces remain on high alert, closely monitoring the situation in line with the agreements made during the recent General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

Care for Evacuated Civilians

Government agencies, the private sector, and the public continue to support and facilitate the evacuation efforts. There are currently 57,698 people in temporary shelters across 307 locations in four provinces, down by 4,722 from August 7. The authorities are still ensuring the safety and well-being of evacuees.