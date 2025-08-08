Return to homes limited in Surin following Thailand - Cambodia ceasefire agreement

The temporary shelter centres in Surin Province, on Friday (August 8), have witnessed the movement of residents, with some loading their belongings onto pickup trucks and heading back to their homes. This comes after the General Border Committee (GBC) of Thailand and Cambodia jointly agreed on a ceasefire, signalling a positive step in the border situation.

However, the return of residents remains restricted to certain districts and villages deemed safe. Areas still off-limits include those near conflict zones, such as Ban Nong Kan Na and Bakdai sub-district in Phanom Dong Rak district, which are close to Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples. These areas remain closed due to the ongoing clearance of unexploded artillery shells, and the security situation is still considered unstable.



